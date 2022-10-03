JEFFERSON, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has the week off, so Patrick Dennis is picking up Rick's Where in the ArkLaTex? duties.
He headed to Jefferson, Texas. The first stop was to check out the 6th Annual Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Dance benefiting Shriners Children's Hospital in Shreveport. It's every Friday and Saturday evening in October at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Donations are welcome. It's at 118 E Henderson St., Jefferson, Texas. Call 903-665-8966 or visit The Shady Ladies Witches of Jefferson Facebook page.
Next stop was the Jefferson Historical Museum and its presentation of “Sitting Up with the Dead”. Victorian mourning and funeral customs complete with mood music and lighting, authentic props, and actors in Victorian mourning attire, this program promises to be intriguing and fascinating. It's Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Jefferson Historical Museum, 223 W. Austin Street, Jefferson, TX. Tickets $15.00 and advance purchase is suggested. Seating is limited. Call 903-665-2775 for more information and tickets.