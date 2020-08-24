SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe was at the Oakwood Home for Women Monday for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe.
The home is starting their annual fundraiser/auction Monday. It runs through Saturday, August 29th. For more information about the fundraiser, the items up for bid and how you can get involved click here.
According to its website, the home is "a place of security for women to rebuild their lives from alcoholism and addiction. The Oakwood Home for Women was established in 1974 and has provided services to more than 1,400 women who wished to recover from alcoholism and addiction. Founded by the leadership of St. Luke’s Methodist Church, Oakwood Home for Women, Inc. has helped women through their early sobriety, and beyond by helping to build a solid foundation in a new life."