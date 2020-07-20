SHREVEPORT, La. -- Rifle fire shattered the normal tranquility on Cross Lake, shaking up one family Friday evening, as bullets hit their home.
"It was like the house was under attack. It sounded like they were right outside the house, firing a weapon," Air Force war veteran James McManus said. "It sounded like an automatic rifle right next to you as if you were on a gun range."
McManus and his wife, Sapna, said it sounded as though one magazine of rounds fired, followed by a brief pause to reload, and then another magazine.
McManus got his family to the opposite end of the house of their home along South Lakeshore Drive. Then he carefully went outside for a look.
It was dusk. He says he saw a small boat in a haze of smoke among cypress trees about 300 yards out from his home. He watched the boat motor away into the water and cypress in the distance.
Then when he checked his house, he made a chilling discovery. A bullet hit the door frame leading to a room where his mother likes to watch television.
"If she stood up at the wrong time, a few more inches, and my mom would be gone," McManus said.
Another bullet went through the garage door and could've hit someone in there, had they been standing outside a car.
Two more bullets hit the front of the house.
McManus isn't sure if he and his wife were targeted. He hopes it was just a case of some foolish target shooting gone awry.
"It could've just been really stupid people. Unfortunately, my house was in the background," he says.
McManus has this plea to gun owners:
"Be cognizant of your surroundings. Try to exercise caution. 'Cause at the end of the tip of that bullet is somebody's life potentially."
The Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating. They ask anyone with information that could help to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.