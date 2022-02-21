LAKE CHARLES, La. – It’s been a dispiriting and increasingly desperate Hail Mary by this hurricane-battered region that takes pride in picking itself up by its bootstraps. But local officials say they have little choice but to try again.
Gov. John Bel Edwards visits Lake Charles on Monday as southwest Louisiana makes a final push for additional long-term disaster relief from the federal government ahead of a March 11 budget deadline. His visit will ostensibly be to take in new plans for the city’s lakefront, a potential bright spot in the recovery, but underlying it will be local officials’ concerns that money received so far is much too little to allow a full recovery from Hurricane Laura’s devastation.
Edwards will need no convincing. He has repeatedly highlighted the region’s struggles not only from Laura, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state, but also from Hurricane Delta six weeks later, a severe winter storm in February 2021 and heavy flooding in May – all during the pandemic.
He and members of his staff participated in a conference call with local officials and community leaders Thursday to discuss strategies for moving ahead. In visits to Washington, Edwards has stressed the need for recovery money during discussions with members of Congress and the Biden administration.
