Only one property destroyed in a fairly large Ringgold, LA neighborhood - the Assembly of God church.
Friday night's storms left it in shambles.
But on Sunday, they did not let a destroyed building stop them from morning services.
Although it was abnormal, they kept the faith alive at the pastor's house, instead of the church they have been attending for years.
Pastor, Martha Grigg opened her doors to lead the church family in prayer following the destruction.
Tears could not be held back as she recounted the moment she found out the church had torn down.
They all saved what they could: sheets of music, memories, and hope.
But most of all they are just glad everyone turned out okay.
"I'm like everybody else in that community, we're just wonderfully blessed that no one was hurt. It took a building down, yes, but we can put buildings back. But when you lose a life you can't get that back."
Martha's church has around 20 members, until they can build a brand new home of worship, for now they will have to stick with meeting at her home or other local spaces.
Meanwhile, they have received some donations, and are waiting for an insurance adjuster to survey the damage.
"We got a few properties around town that we can rent, and the insurance said they'd pay the rent and would clean the site off and do away with it. That's good, all those blessings."
Determined to be back on their feet in a new church, they have also set a high goal, in six months they look to be in a new building.