SHREVEPORT, La. - James Coleman, 44, of Ringgold, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 11 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release.
Coleman was involved in a drug trafficking organization that was selling illegal narcotics and was charged in a federal indictment with drug offenses. The investigation that led to these charges began in January 2017.
Law enforcement agents learned that Coleman and others were distributing and possessing methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Their investigation also revealed that Coleman purchased illegal narcotics from other co-conspirators and then distributed them to various individuals in and around the Ringgold area.
During the investigation, law enforcement agents listened in on cell phone calls of Coleman's co-defendant. On several occasions, agents intercepted phone calls where Coleman discussed drug trafficking.
Agents also conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from Coleman between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 2018. Each purchase took place in the Ringgold area and was video and audio recorded.
The narcotics totaled 9.3 grams of crack cocaine and 125.74 grams of pure methamphetamine.