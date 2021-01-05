SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ringgold man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for selling drugs in his hometown area, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote handed down the sentence for Xxavier Reed, 28, in connection with his November 2019 guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She also sentenced Reed to three years of supervised release.
Reed's arrest was part of a case dubbed “Operation Meltdown” that was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.
From at least January 2017 through June 2018, Reed and other co-conspirators sold methamphetamine and crack cocaine in the Ringgold area. Law enforcement agents bought crack cocaine and meth from Reed four times during that time period, recording the transactions by video and audio each time.
A lab analysis of the drugs totaled 11.2 grams of cocaine base and 26.79 grams of methamphetamine. Reed agreed that the scope of his involvement in the conspiracy was between 1,000 and 3,000 kilograms of cocaine base and methamphetamine.
Reed is a convicted felon previously convicted of distribution of controlled substances in 2011.
The FBI, ATF and Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison L. Duncan prosecuted the case.