RINGGOLD, La. - A Ringgold woman believes her service dog was stolen. A reward is being offered.
Cajun's mom says he is more than just a dog.
“I am a human trafficking survivor and Cajun was a blessing to me because we ended up getting him trained and certified as a trauma and PTSD service dog and he just would help me with my therapy but he would also help other victims and survivors as well," said Annalichia Boudreaux, Cajun's mom.
He is described as a 3-year-old grey pit bull, with white on his face. He limps on his right back leg because he has a torn ACL. Boudreaux and her husband are offering a cash reward.
“We understand why someone would want him because he’s a beautiful dog," said Boudreaux.
Here’s a poster you’ll be seeing if you live in Ringgold. He was last seen on School Street.
Call Ringgold police if you know anything or Cajun’s dad at 504-220-4300.