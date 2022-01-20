SHREVEPORT, La.--Police officers in the town of Ringgold tell us their dispatch radios aren't working and phone calls are in and out after two crashes impacted phone line and internet service.
For now KTBS is told dispatchers are calling police officers on their cell phone if there's an emergency in the town. An improvement since before that Bienville Parish calls were being routed to the neighboring parish for help.
"We only have one choice of service in this little town if I call the fire department I expect to get someone from the fire department. I expect to get someone from the fire department in Ringgold not Acadia Parish," said business owner Pam Hoyle.
CenturyLink is the provider in the town. KTBS is told they are having some manpower issues which is prolonging getting things resolved.