ATLANTA - Coronavirus cases have been rising across the U.S. for the past six weeks with more than 100,000 new daily cases reported.
Nearly half of residents are living in a county with high or medium COVID-19 risk level. Hospitalizations for those 17 years old and under are up more than 16%.
This as children across the country roll up their sleeves once again with boosters green lighted for ages 5 to 11. The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection as infections once again are on the rise.
"Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky.