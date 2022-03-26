BOSSIER CITY, La. - Risen Rock Climbing Gym hosted the USA Climbing Region Competition Saturday.
Over 70 competitors from states such as Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas competed in the USAC youth event for climbers ages 19 and under. The competition aimed at challenging the climbers in various disciplines.
Risen Rock Climbing Gym is locally owned and operated and has 10,000 square feet of climbing surface that offers something for the whole family.
"Anyone contact us through our website at risenrockclimbing.com or join us on our social media sites on risen rock climbing on Facebook or Instagram," said Kelly Phillips, Executive Director of Operations. We'll put them in a competitive team and build them at their current skill level and will get them ready for regionals."
"We'll also get them ready for competitions and then we can move on to where we have some that dream to be an Olympic climber and that can be a reality," Philipps added.
Winners of this weekend’s event at Risen Rock Climbing Gym will go on to compete at the regional championships in Cypress, Texas.