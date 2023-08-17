BOSSIER CITY, La. - Schools across the nation are grappling with a notable surge in behavior problems among students.
It’s a concerning trend that has experts pointing to the extended isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic as a major contributor. Many children who spent months, or even years, away from the classroom environment lost opportunities to develop necessary social skills through face-to-face interaction.
With schools saddled with the added responsibility of helping children reclaim ground following learning loss, school leaders say they need parents to take the lead on teaching appropriate behavior while at school.
“It’s really not our job to teach behaviors to children. That’s something that comes from the home,” says Jason Rowland, Bossier Parish Schools assistant superintendent. “Coming to school with a sense for how to behave … is really a home-based trait that needs to founded there, and then we accentuate it and build on it.”
These conversations between parents and their children should encompass proper communication with teachers and conflict resolution strategies among peers. School leaders also advocate for parents to review the student handbook together with their children.
By understanding school expectations and the potential consequences of not adhering to rules, students can better navigate the education environment.