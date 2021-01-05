Bossier City, LA. - Like many parts of the state, Bossier Parish is seeing a sharp uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The Louisiana Department of Health website has Bossier in the 'highest risk category'. Over the past week Bossier Parish has reported 666 new cases. In a 7 day period that's an alarming rate of people testing positive for the virus. KTBS spoke with the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Tuesday to see if they were making any adjustments or doing anything differently.
"Not at this time, we pretty much depend on what I call the bigger powers and the people that are doing this 24/7 to try to make us all feel safe and at home. I feel like the governor and the state have done it to the best of their ability to give us guidance and tell us what to do. I just don't believe business owners can afford to face the music of another complete shutdown. I hope the police jury, the state and all takes precautions. That's where I'm asking for everybody, you know, if you take care of yourself, you're going to take care of your neighbor," said Jimmy Cochran, President of the Bossier Police Jury.
Mr. Cochran also said he believes holiday gatherings may have played a part in the new cases we're seeing now.