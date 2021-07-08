MINDEN, La. – The city of Minden is leading the state in COVID-19 cases and that’s prompted Mayor Terry Gardner to issue a public health alert.
In a social media post Thursday, Gardner said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 public health director, asked him to get the word out that the city is having a COVID-19 outbreak. Two churches have a large number of cases and “we have cases walking up and down the street,” Gardner said.
“We don’t want this to get any larger than it is but for the state of Louisiana we’re leading the area right now with COVID cases. We’re not sure what strain it is. But most of the people who are getting COVID have already had the vaccine so it must be a strain that we’re not vaccinated for,” he said.
Gardner encouraged Minden residents to practice social distancing, not congregate in large crowds, wash hands frequently, not shake hands and try to wear masks when visiting businesses.