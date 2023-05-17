SHREVEPORT La. - Mosquitos are biting and business is booming for Caddo Parish Mosquito Control.
With temperatures rising and rain falling, the combination is creating the perfect conditions for a mosquito filled summer.
"The more rain you have, especially when it's hot outside, the more mosquitoes you have. So, we've had lots of rain. The mosquito counts are starting to pick up in our traps," said Bryan Glascock, mosquito control biologist.
Mosquito control crews are stopping the swarm by spraying the community and monitoring the mosquito population.
With the unpredictable weather in the summer, the concern for the West Nile Virus peaks.
"If it's wetter, we might have a less West Nile. If it's drier, we could have more," said Glascock.
The virus is passed on through mosquito bites.
Even with a decrease in cases last year, the possibility is still a threat.
"It could make a lot of people sick. And also, honestly kill some people" said Glascock.
To help with the mosquito problem, make sure to get rid of standing water and spray dark spaces outside. Also, don't forget to put on your bug spray when going outside.