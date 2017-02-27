The Riverbend Water Resources District recently approved $50,000 for a cultural resources survey on Wright Patman Lake.
The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the survey, which could take several years to complete.
Riverbend updated the city of Texarkana, Texas about this issue at Monday night's regular council meeting.
Riverbend, which represents 16 area municipalities, says more cultural studies will be needed in the future and they could cost from $1.6 million to $14 million.
The study will determine the implementation of the ultimate rule curve, which is 228.64 feet.
In order to raise the water levels at Wright Patman Lake to that level, the corps will have to conduct cultural studies of the area.
They've already identified about 79 sacred burial sites within the corps easement.
Riverbend Executive Director Liz Fazio-Hale was been working with the corps for several months to get the survey started.
She say this is just the first step in the process.
"We want to be of course very respectful, and that process can be lengthy and expensive," said Fazio-Hale.
Riverbend is the lead agency working with the corps on this survey.
Riverbend is conducting another separate on-going study to determine what the water needs are for the region and what the demand is for the future.