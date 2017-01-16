Wednesday morning, when dozens of parents drop off their kids for school at Riverside Elementary in Shreveport, many have no idea the school's PE coach, Laura Way, is allowed to coach Pre-K thru fifth-graders, despite her recent threats to kill two people, including the school's parent teacher association president, as well as herself.
Caddo Parish School District insists she's fit to teach, but KTBS-3 News asked, "How?"
On Riverside Elementary's official website, the third year PE Coach is introduced as an instructor who promotes student safety and self control. Parents we spoke with love her, especially Dana Heath.
"She's really fun and outgoing," said Heath. "She has good values for the children."
But if you look at these documents KTBS-3 News acquired from attorney Gary Bowers, behind closed doors, Caddo School administrators are dealing with a different person.
"Why does this woman still have a job?" asked Bowers. "You can't tell me it would not violate Caddo Parish School Board policy for a teacher to threaten to kill a PTA president.
Bowers, who is representing an in-law of Coach Way's, wants his child blocked from having any contact with her. But Bowers says this case is bigger than a custody suit.
"You need to do something to protect those children who are at that school," replied Bowers.
A subpoenaed email from Riverside's Principal, Christy Terrill provides a paper trail of Coach Way's troubles that began in November, when the school's PTA president alerted the principal about a non-traditional lifestyle post on Way's Facebook page.
The principal called way in to talk to her. Later, according to the principal's email to administrators, during a Nov. 22 phone conversation, Coach Way threatened to kill two people, including the PTA president and herself. The principal notified human resources.
But what happened next is raising questions. School district officials have admitted they did not investigate the death threats. Their chief concern was to ensure Coach Way would not commit suicide. Parents are questioning if the district's zero-tolerance policy towards violence is one sided.
"We have to follow the rules for the students. Why don't the teacher have to follow the rules too?" asked Lexie Brown.
School district administrators declined to speak to KTBS-3 news, saying how they handled it is a personnel matter.
But in this videotaped deposition in the custody case, human resources director Charles Lowder was asked if Coach Way posed a risk to student safety and if she would be fired...
"Charles Lowder: "That doesn't make sense."
Attorney Gary Bowers: "That doesn't make sense to your protection of the children that this woman is exposed to, makes no sense to you?"
Charles Lowder: "If someone threatened to kill me, I would be calling the police; I wouldn't be calling their employer."
Instead, Lowder placed Coach Way on paid administrative leave and ordered her to undergo a psychological exam.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree, who was also questioned in the deposition said he was never told about the death threats and didn't know coach way.
"I've never even had a conversation. I don't know who that person is," said Dr. Goree.
The end result, 21 days after Coach Way was placed on paid administrative leave, she was cleared to return to work at Riverside Elementary. The reinstatement letter mentions no restrictions.
Riverside parents KTBS spoke with were stunned.
"I'm very surprised." said Kristine O'Leary.
"I'm shocked," said parent Tracie Wagner. "They should let the parents know."
"She should not be back at work this soon," said Heather Duke.
But thanks in part to the district's own employee assistance program, Coach Way is back at work. The EAP is designed to help employees resolve personal problems that could affect their work performance.
So with representation from the teachers union, officials say Coach Way used a legal loophole. By admitting she was sick, Coach Way's job was protected. She was then allowed to choose her own psychologist for her mental health exam. Documents show Coach way successfully completed the exam, was found in good health and was cleared to return to work.
Bowers, who has been practicing law for 35 years, says student's safety at Riverside Elementary have become secondary to a personnel matter.
"Who do these folks look up to for responsibility in the event that something happens?"
KTBS tried multiple times to speak with Coach Way. She has since deactivated her Facebook page.
As for Riverside's PTA president, she too declined to go on camera, but she met with Bowers and says she's scared for herself and her children and wants the PE coach transferred.
We also checked Laura Way's employment requirements. When hired by the district, she signed an agreement that required her to maintain a high standard of professional conduct and work tactfully and harmoniously with staff, parents and the public. Breach of this contract would include engagement in acts that are contrary to district policy, unlawful activities, or any other conduct which is seriously prejudicial to the school system.
The district would not say if any of this was violated.
It's also important to note, no criminal complaint has been made regarding the threat to the PTA president, although a complaint has now been filed with the School Board asking for a full investigation of what's happened.