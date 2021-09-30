NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches is advising the public that starting Friday there will be road closures in Natchitoches for the 15th annual Natchitoches Car Show.
Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed: Front Street from Touline Street to Church Street. Front Street from Church Street to St. Denis Street will also close on Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., the following streets will be closed: Front Street from Touline Street to Pavie Street, Touline Street from Front Street to Second Street, and Second Street from Touline Street to Church Street.
The 15th Annual Natchitoches Car Show will take place in the downtown area on Friday and Saturday. Streets will remain closed on Saturday for the duration of the car show and will reopen once the festivities conclude.
The Rue Beauport Riverbank will be closed to all drive-through traffic for both days of the car show. For more information on the 15th Annual Natchitoches Car Show, click here or call the Natchitoches Main Street Office at 318.357.3822.