NATCHITOCHES La. – Road closures in the City of Natchitoches will begin this weekend, ahead of the 2020 Christmas season.
Front Street will close at 6:00 a.m. every Saturday starting Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Cane River Lake will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th and Saturday, December 12th. Cane River Lake will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.
The Church Street Bridge will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5th and Saturday, December 12th. The Church Street Bridge will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.
The Riverbank will be closed to ALL vehicular traffic every Friday and Saturday, beginning Friday, November 20th – Saturday, December 26th.
For more information, click here.