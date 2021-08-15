SHREVEPORT, La. - Prepare for changes, if you normally catch the bus at the SporTran terminal in downtown Shreveport.
Must bus access to the SporTran Intermodal Terminal will temporaily be shut down, due to road construction near the facility. The work begins Monday, August 16.
SporTran officials say both SporTran and Amtrak bus operations will temorarily move to the parking lot next door at the corner of Murphy and Texas streets.
Greyhound service will not change.
SporTran staff will be on hand to help riders navigate the changes.
Construction is expected to last about four weeks.