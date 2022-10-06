BENTON, La. -- Projects to repair and replace asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish that were damaged by floods in 2015 and 2016 are continuing to move ahead, Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday.
More than 30 road projects are being funded by approximately $32 million received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after Bossier Parish won an appeal heard in federal court in Washington, D.C. two years ago.
Hudson said contractors working on Atkins Clark Road and Swan Lake Road in south Bossier are near completion and work is progressing on Caplis Sligo Road.
In addition to the FEMA projects, Hudson said the parish is practically finished with its road overlay program for 2022.
"The Arthur Ray Teague Parkway overlay is the only project left to finish for the year," he said, noting that parish highway department crews will soon begin patching necessary areas of the Parkway prior to the overlay.
In other business during Wednesday's meeting, police jury members:
• Approved Section 8 Housing annual plan presented by Executive Director Kennith Starnes.
• Authorized the advertising for bids for new athletic fields at the South Bossier Park.
• Approved proposed development of Faith Ridge subdivision located near Linton Bellevue Road.
• Approved proposed development of Lucky Partition subdivision located off Bull Fight Road.
• Approved proposed development of Belmere subdivision located off Julesburg Lane.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 2 to consider adoption of an ordinance prohibiting the use of “jake brakes” or “unmuffled compression brakes” on Highway 154 at Atkins Clark Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Nov. 2 to establish a speed limit of 30 miles per hour on Franklin Road.
• Agreed to schedule a public hearing on Nov.16 to consider the application of Durr Engineering, LLC, to the Haughton Parish MPC to rezone an area at the northwest corner of state Highway 157 and Highway 80 for a storage facility.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council for recycling surplus electronics.
• Approved a revised proposal from Neel-Schaffer, Inc., for the traffic study for the East-West Corridor Winfield Road extension project.