MARSHALL Tx- The Public Works Department is continuing its second phase of the 2020 Street Improvement Program.
This is according to the Communication Coordinator of the City of Marshall, Jasmine Rios.
On April 6th, city contractors will begin to install a two inch overlay on South Garret Street. This road work was originally scheduled for the week prior, but was delayed due to maintenance issues at the local asphalt plant.
Work will start from Highway 43 and run north up to Johnson Street. Residents who live in these areas are asked to remove their cars from the street no later than 7 a.m. on April 6th.