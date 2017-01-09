Here's a heads up for drivers in the Natchitoches area. Natchitoches Parish President Rick Nowlin has announced the temporary closure of two roads for the replacement of deteriorated cross-drain pipes.
The first site is on the Robeline-Provencal Road, approximately 0.3 mile east of its intersection with Central Loop. Traffic can detour around this site via the Leroy Woodell Road and Central Loop.
The second is on the Collier Hill Road, approximately 0.8 mile north of its intersection with State Highway U.S. Highway 71. This work is scheduled for Tuesday. Traffic can detour around this site via Stiles Road and Couley Loop.
At each site, the work is expected to be completed in one day, with the road closures beginning around 8 a.m. each day.