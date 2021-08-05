BENTON, La. - Work on major road projects in Bossier Parish will be kicking off this month after conference meetings with contractors, Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday.
Hudson said clearing and grubbing is scheduled to begin Aug. 16 on the Swan Lake Road extension to Crouch Road, the north-south corridor project designed to relieve traffic on some of the parish’s busiest highways.
“We’re informing landowners along that route that work is about to begin,” Hudson told jury members.
Projects to repair damage to asphalt roads in south Bossier Parish caused by the historic flood of 2016 should begin next week, Hudson reported. Work is planned on more than 30 roads, funded by $30-plus million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Work on the parish asphalt roads will be divided into five Task Orders. First on the Task Order list for repair are Whispering Pines, Pine Cone, Cane Bend, Welch Road, Mayflower Road, Lucky Lane and Rolling Meadow. Also, Sistrunk Lane, Rye Circle, Coastal Drive, Oaklawn Drive and Timber Ridge Drive.
Hudson said bids to repair another group of roads under Task Order number two will be opened by the end of the month.
Parish Engineer Butch Ford said the road projects to be completed with FEMA money will include some milling and overlay, while others will have to be reconstructed.
“There are some asphalt roads that were severely damaged by the floods,” he said.