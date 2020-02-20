SHREVEPORT, La. -- Barricades are back up on Keithville-Kingston Road due to high water.
The road is closed in Caddo and DeSoto parishes. The sheriff's office is monitoring the roadway and they warn motorists not to go around or move the barricades.
Rising water also has led to the closure of a roadway in Natchitoches Parish.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments, state Highway 153 from state Highway 9 to state Highway 155 is closed due to flooding and high water.
There are no detours available.