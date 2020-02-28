SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a robbery suspect who was killed Tuesday night in a shootout with Shreveport police.
The victim, SanJuan Migayle Thomas, 39, of Woodrow Street, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday. Thomas was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
SPD has not identified the officer or officers involved.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near West 75th and Wallace Avenue.
Shreveport police said officers were investigating a robbery at the nearby Linwood Home Apartments and while in that area they spotted the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot at them. They fired back, hitting him.