Shreveport Police detectives need the public's help locating the suspect who they believe robbed a discount store Monday morning in west Shreveport.
Just after 11:30 a.m. on December 19, 2016, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the Family Dollar located in the 3700 block of West 70th Street relative to a robbery of the business. On scene at the store, police made contact with witnesses who advised that a male subject wearing a hooded sweater, entered the store and approached the counter making indications that he was armed. It was during this time, the suspect demanded the clerk open the register and hand over cash. The suspect in the robbery made off with and undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the business on foot.
Surveillance footage from the store captured images of the man, who was later identified by detectives as 28 year old Tony Kent of Shreveport. A warrant for the arrest of Kent has been obtained by investigators, charging him with a single count of First Degree Robbery. Bond in the matter has been set at $175,000.00.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tony Kent is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org