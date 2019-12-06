SHREVEPORT, La. -- An elderly Shreveport man has died at a local hospital six weeks after he was assaulted at work, according to information from the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Robert Dehn, 75, was robbed and assaulted at a west Shreveport hotel, located in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive, just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 15, Dehn was employed by the hotel.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died Nov. 30.
Wesley Harper, 30, was arrested Oct. 29 in connection with the alleged assault. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft.
Shreveport police said Harper jumped the counter at the Regency Inn and beat Dehn until he lost consciousness.