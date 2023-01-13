NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A four-month criminal investigation has led to the arrest of a Robeline man on sexual assault charges, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday in a news release.
Jonathan Cody Berry, 18, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on four counts of first-degree forcible rape of a victim under the age of 13. He's held on a bond of $500,000.
Additionally, Berry's father is in jail. Carlos Ray Berry, 56, also of Robeline is charged with felony intimidation of a witness.
Wright said Carlos Berry, 56, sent electronic threats to the victim's family shortly after his son's arrest. No bond has been set for him.
The investigation of Jonathan Berry began in October when sheriff's deputies were notified about a juvenile sexual assault victim being treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. The victim and parents were interviewed. And a physical evidence recovery kit was completed by a SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) and turned over for crime lab analysis.
Additional forensic evidence was obtained by Project Celebration in Many. That led to a warrant for a DNA sample from Jonathan Berry. The results were received Wednesday and detectives arrested him the same day.
Detectives said probable cause based on interviews and sufficient evidence in the investigation led to the arrest of Berry.
"We would like to thank Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Project Celebration for their professionalism during this investigation," Wright said.