Shreveport's Robinson Film Center on Texas Street announced Wednesday it will open July 1st.
RFC closed March 17th and will reopen a little differently this time.
There are several safety measures in place. When you order or reserve a ticket online, it will automatically block off three seats to the left and right of you.
"We feel ready and our staff is ready. We know our audience and community is ready too,” said executive director Meghan Hochstetler. “We want to make sure we do this in the safest and healthiest way possible for our staff and community.”
Unless you order tickets with a group, you can sit next to each other. Those sitting at the ends of their group will have three empty seats on either side of them.
More information on RFC safety measures:
- Open at 50% capacity
- Hand sanitizer and seat wipes available outside theaters
- All seats sanitized before each screening
- Staggered showtimes to prevent lines from forming
- Concessions and bathrooms cleaned every 30 minutes
- Employees are temperature screened before each shift
- All employees wear masks and gloves
- Face masks are recommended for visitors
- Plexiglass screens added at concession registers
