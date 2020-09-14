SHREVEPORT, La. -- Robinson’s Rescue will celebrate its 12th anniversary on Tuesday.
Robinson’s Rescue was founded in 2008 as the first clinic of its kind in the state of Louisiana. Over the span of 12 years, veterinarians have performed over 67,000 spay/neuter surgeries.
“We are so excited to be celebrating another year at Robinson’s Rescue! We are so amazed and thankful for all of our clients, donors and volunteers support over the years. My team and I are celebrating another year at Robinson’s Rescue, but also the opportunity to continue to spay/neuter many more animals to continue to help with overpopulation and euthanasia in healthy, adoptable pets," said CEO and Medical Director Andrea Everson
Robinson’s Rescue offers spay/neuter to any pet-owner regardless of income. It also offer a subsidized spay/neuter incentive program that provides local, low-income residents with free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations.
Robinson’s Rescue also participates in local animal wellness and animal-related information fairs to help educate the importance of spay/neuter in their community.
To find out how to schedule an appointment, make a donation or learn more about Robinson’s Rescue, visit https://robinsonsrescue.org/ .