SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the city's choice to manage public pools turning down the contract, the former manager is trying to get the job back by appealing Shreveport's rejection of their plan.
"Rock Solid has responded to the correspondence from the city's Purchasing Department," wrote the director of the non-profit group, Shelley McMillian.
"We are anxious to resolve whatever issues there may be so we can continue to be of service to the children of Shreveport, just as we have been for the past 13 years," she added.
On Thursday, the city said it rejected Rock Solid's application to continue operating the five public pools because it said the group did not disclose information about past lawsuits.
But that's not what the city said last week when it chose USA Management over Rock Solid for the contract. The city just said that the Atlanta company scored better with the selection committee.
Now, with Rock Solid declining the contract, the city says it's trying to come up with a plan to open the pools. It's not known if they'll make the scheduled June 7 date.
We asked Mayor Perkins administration why USA Management turned down the contract. On Friday, City of Shreveport Communications Director Marquel Sennet wrote to KTBS 3 News, "Due to this matter not being fully resolved, we are unable to provide any additional comments."
An official at USA Management also passed along our request for comment to the company's communications office. But we received no reply.