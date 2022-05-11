SHREVEPORT, La. -- Despite more than a decade of experience and a mountain of goodwill, the longtime manager of the city's five swimming pools no longer has the job.
Shelley McMillian, who operates the non-profit group Rock Solid, says she was informed by email from the city that the contract is going to an Atlanta based company, USA Management. That company manages locations around the country.
"I'm shocked. I'm confused," McMillians says.
During most of the years operating the city's pools, McMillian has also run Project Swim. It's taught thousands of kids to swim for free. That effort was born out of tragedy -- the drowning deaths of six teenagers in the Red River in the summer of 2010.
"We've taught over 18,000 people how to swim for free. We've run over 650,000 residents through those pools in 13 years. We've never had an issue. We've never been called down by the city for not doing a good job or not doing what we were supposed to be doing," McMillian says.
McMillian says it was not about money. The contract is for a flat $125,000 per year to staff, equip and operate the pools.
She believes she came out on the losing end because of a minority participation factor in the application process.
"I've heard through the grapevine that there's a Fair Share certification that USA Management may have had that we don't have," she said.
"But when I applied, it said that only for-profit companies could apply for that. We're a non-profit," McMillian explained of not submitting that portion.
McMillian says racial minorities are among her staff of 80 that was ready to go for early June.
McMillian says she did not get an interview in front of a selection committee that she was promised before the decision was made.
Mayor Adrian Perkins told KTBS 3 News that he had no details about the switch. But his spokeswoman wrote in a statement, in part,
"Several companies submitted applications and the applications that qualified were reviewed and scored by a committee. The highest scored applicant was awarded the bid."
Bad reviews have been posted online about USA Management.
"USA Management is a horrible, dishonorable, inept pool management company," wrote Suzy K., adding that the app to train lifeguards did not function properly.
According to other reviews, parents claim that the company failed to pay their children who were lifeguards. They also say that pools were closed more than they were open, since lifeguards would not show up. Another reviewer complained of poor water quality. And a sub-contractor claims the company did not pay for their work to install a pool heater.
Asked about the negative reviews, Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet replied, "The contract will have a performance provision included in it."
Sennet says the city's pools will be open June 7th through the end of July. The Southern Hills pool will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.
An official with USA Management says their hiring process in Shreveport is getting underway.