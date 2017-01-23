President Donald Trump has now been in office for 3 days. Since then, millions of people have marched from across the globe against him and the administration is fighting with the media over inauguration crowd size.
President Trump kicks off his first week on the job at the White House Monday.
"We have set up meetings with the prime minister of the United Kingdom," the president said.
President Trump is set to speak with foreign leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
But it was a rocky first weekend.
On Saturday, speaking at the CIA on day one of his presidency, before the Memorial Wall of Fallen Heroes, Trump battling it out with the media, accusing the press of inventing his feud with the intelligence community.
Then hours later, in his first appearance at the podium, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer railed on the media's coverage of Trump's Inaugural Address crowds.
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway stood by Spicer's account that the Trump crowds were larger than those of President Obama.
"You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that," Conway said.
Today Senate action is expected of two of his nominees, Congressman Mike Pompeo for CIA Director and Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.