The Bossier City Police Department is on the scene of an overturned cement truck on I-20 and Industrial Drive that is causing some traffic delays.
About 11:15am, the outside eastbound lane of I-20 at the Industrial Drive exit ramp was blocked.
Wrecker trucks are in the process of trying to pull the truck back up on its wheels and remove it.
Once that process begins both eastbound lanes of I-20 at this location will likely close for undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The driver of the cement truck was not injured.
No other vehicles were involved.