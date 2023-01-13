SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission on Thursday selected Ronald Cothran as interim commissioner for District 8.
Cothran will fill the seat left vacant by former Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council in 2022.
Cothran was sworn in by Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence immediately following the commission vote.
Cothran is a graduate of Grambling State University, the University of Oklahoma and Wright State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social welfare, human relations and educational leadership. He brings a variety of work experiences to the commission, including positions in the public school system and as a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
The commission also voted to call for a special election to fill the District 8 seat that will run concurrent with the general election on Oct. 14.