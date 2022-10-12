Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said Wednesday that his office will begin presenting evidence in the May 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene during an arrest by Louisiana State Police troopers to a grand jury on Nov. 10.
Belton declined to say which troopers or Union Parish deputies he would ask the grand jury to charge criminally. He also declined to say what charges he would seek, citing grand jury rules.
The announcement comes as Belton runs for state attorney general, and as he faces public pressure from Greene’s family and some in the legislature to move forward with criminal charges in the case. A state prosecution was also delayed after the Department of Justice announced a probe into the matter in June and asked Belton to hold off. They later gave him a green light.
Greene’s death after troopers beat, tased, dragged, cuffed and forced him prone on the ground for several minutes sparked statewide outrage, in addition to the federal "pattern-and-practice" investigation into State Police, which is ongoing.
But so far none of the troopers involved have faced criminal charges.
