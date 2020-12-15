AVERY ISLAND, La. - Search and rescue efforts continued Tuesday for two workers missing after a roof fell in one of the intersections of Cargill's Avery Island salt mine.
Cargill's rescue operations team and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) arrived on the scene Monday.
Mine rescue teams are moving closer to the location of the collapse to secure the site underground and worked through the night.
The 16 other employees working that sift were evacuated with no injuries reported.
According to Cargill officials there is no indication the collapse is related to the inspection issues identified in the recent MSHA citations.
Cargill's latest statement:
"Early Monday morning, the roof fell in one intersection of Cargill's Avery Island salt mine. We have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time. Our rescue operations team and the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) are onsite responding to this emergency. The 16 other employees working that shift has been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility."
"Throughout the day we have been relocating critical equipment to aid in the search and rescue efforts. Our mine rescue teams are advancing to the location of the collapse to secure the site underground and intend to work through the night. Our immediate focus is on the two missing miners and the safety of the rescue personnel."
"While we are still investigating the cause of today's roof collapse, there is no indication it is related to the inspection issues identified in the recent MSHA citations."
Records at the U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration show about 50 citations issued at the Avery Island Mine for alleged violations of federal safety and health standards for mines over the course of 2020.
Those records show inspections carried out in February, March, April, May, June, September, November and December of this year.
The most recent citation, issued on Dec. 3, was for "ground conditions that create a hazard to persons shall be taken down or supported before other work or travel is permitted in the affected area. Until corrective work is completed, the area shall be posted with a warning against entry and, when left unattended, a barrier shall be installed to impede unauthorized entry."
Other citations over 2020 were issued for violations regarding firefighting equipment, danger signs, safety equipment, safety defect processes and parking procedures for equipment.
The mine was cited for at least four times recently for violation of a regulation that requires maintenance of "self-rescue" equipment for miners. The regulation requires that a self-rescue device be available for every person in the mine.
Fines were levied for all of the citations issued prior to November, with most of them identified as closed. Two of the citations are listed as delinquent; they were issued to Master Drilling USA. Only a few of the citations were issued to Master Drilling; almost all of them were issued to Cargill Deicing Technology.