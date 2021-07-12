TEXARKANA, Texas — The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has named Roshea Phillips as its new principal of Liberty-Eylau High School.
Phillips is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, before she relocated to the Dallas Metroplex in 1996. Phillips spent 22 years in the Dallas-area, prior to moving to Northeast Texas.
Phillips received her undergraduate degree from Alabama State University, her master’s in School Counseling from Amberton University in Garland, Texas, and she received her doctorate degree in Curriculum Instruction and Teacher Education from Texas Tech University.
“I want to be involved in the community,” Phillips said. “I want there to be a lot of student and community engagement. I want to help figure out how we can close the learning gap that some students may face, while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.