SHREVEPORT, La - Last week, KTBS-3 reported on a boy's escape from an abusive home and his guardians were arrested and charged with child cruelty and false imprisonment.
30-year old Kari Barber and 39-year old Cassidy Dunn remain in custody at the Caddo Correction Center in Shreveport.
Roy's Kids, a non-profit organization, decided to help after hearing about his escape.
It normally donates clothing and toys to children throughout the year, especially during Christmas time.
However, an exception was made when chief executive officer Mike Powell heard about the boy's escape.
Powell and other donors created a trust fund dedicated to the boy's recovery.
"I went on social media and just said, 'Let's raise some money,'" Powell said. "I think we raised about $650 dollars. I got a friend of mine who works at Carter Federal Credit Union and she's incredible. She set up an account."
Powell encourages other donors to follow his lead.
"So if they want to go to any Carter Federal Credit Union, just ask for Roy's kids account," Powell said.
He says more accounts may be setup for more abused children in the future.