Hundreds of Red River Army Depot employees will now get to keep their jobs.
Depot officials announced Friday that their request for an exemption to President Trumps recent federal hiring freeze has been approved.
More than 700 jobs were at risk for layoffs, but this good news has the civilian workforce breathing a sigh of relief.
Red River Army Depot employs about 5,000 people.
Union officials say the hiring freeze would have impacted more than 750 temporary and term employees by early March.
"It affects not only the workers, but it effects the economy as well in Texarkana and surrounding areas," said Chris Casteel, International Organizer for IAM.
Depot Commander Jason Carrico told depot employees on Thursday that they were working to keep those jobs, but NFFE Local 2189 Vice President Gerald McCarty admitted that not knowing the fate of the employees has been difficult.
"We're all trying to be optimistic as possible, but we're also trying to be realistic about what could happen and that people could go home," McCarty.
The acting Army Secretary had to approve all extensions on a position-by-position basis.
Red River Army Depot submitted a listing of justifications for each position on February 15th.
McCarty says their work is vital to national security and public safety.
"Any kind of work they want to send us we'll do. We have people that will go oversees to work on vehicles. Layoffs would have impacted the nation and the soldier," said McCarty.
Casteel says the union has key players helping them fight to keep these jobs.
"Actually we have a national team and an international team that's up on Capitol Hill right now to go fight for Red River Army Depot," said Casteel.
The federal hiring freeze issue has been effecting army depots and federal installations across the nation.
Red River Army Depot Deputy Commander Patton Tidwell issued this statement: "This is great news for the depot and our valuable term employees. The army approval permits us to maintain a viable workforce in critical positions for the support of military readiness."
U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe said he's pleased with the outcome.
“Supporting the Depot’s critical mission has always been one of my top priorities in Congress. My staff and I have been working tirelessly with the administration over the past few weeks to ensure that President Trump’s federal hiring freeze would not have the unintended consequence of negatively impacting job security for employees at the Depot," Ratcliffe said in a written statement. "I’m pleased to report that extensions for over 700 employees have now been approved by the Secretary of the Army. The Depot is a critical part of our national defense, and you can count on me to continue fighting for its success.”