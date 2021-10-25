COUSHATTA, La. -- Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last week that injured a Bossier City man.
Red River Parish sheriff's detectives have charged the following:
- Johnnie Maxie Jr., 19, of Coushatta, with attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
- Delrick D. Beard, 19, of Coushatta, with principal to attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
- Juvenile, 17, of Coushatta, with principal to attempted second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
Maxie and Beard are held in the Red River Parish Jail on bonds of $500,000 each. The juvenile is in Ware Youth Center with a bond of $400,000.
The shooting happened Oct. 17 near Ashland Road and Cummings Street. The victim was shot multiple times in the upper body.
Detectives said the victim was lured to Red River Parish under false pretenses.
The investigation is on-going.