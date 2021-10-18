COUSHATTA, La. -- Red River Parish sheriff's detectives are looking for the gunman in an overnight shooting that left a Bossier City man critically injured from multiple gunshots to the chest.
The sheriff's office said the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in the a residential area near Arlington Street and state Highway 155. A Coushatta police officer who was the first on the scene was flagged down by a citizen who reported someone had been shot.
Minutes later, a man was found in a vehicle that had crashed on Highway 155 within the Coushatta city limits. He had been shot multiple times in the upper body, the sheriff's office said.
The man, who is in his late 30s, was flown by Life Air Rescue to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where he underwent emergency surgery. He remains in serious condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff's investigators have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ratliff with the Criminal Investigations Division at 318-932-6701 or 318-932-4221.