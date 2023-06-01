TEXARKANA, Ark. – The 25th Annual Regional Water Resource Conference hosted by the Red River Valley Association (RRVA) reported updates to recent development in the region on Thursday to an audience comprised mostly of engineers.
The one-day conference held at the convention center in Texarkana, Ark. offered an opportunity for networking and sharing of ideas for solutions to common challenges as well as encouraging participants to identify water resource issues in the area.
The conference topics aimed toward three engineer districts comprised of the Vicksburg, Little Rock and Fort Worth Districts which fall into portions of the four states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
Each district is dedicated to the development of the land and water resources of the Red River Basin.
In addition to the project updates given by the Corp of Engineers, newly retired RRVA Executive Director Rich Brontoli discussed the Southwest Arkansas Navigation Study from Shreveport to the Denison Dam.
Following Brontoli’s retirement, Emily Mott has filled the seat as the association’s new executive director.
