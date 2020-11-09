GeauxVote

With one election concluded, attention can now turn to another one that is coming up – at least for most Northwest Louisiana parishes.

Fortunately, the ballot is not as lengthy as this month’s. Only a smattering of run-off elections still must be decided on the Dec. 5 election. For Republicans in some parishes, decisions are still to be made on representatives for the Republican State Central Committee. And some parishes also have new tax requests or tax renewals to consider.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail has passed. However, the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday.

In-person early voting is Nov. 20-28, excluding Nov. 22, which is a Sunday; Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving; and Nov. 27, which is Acadian Day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Here’s a look at what’s on next month’s ballot.

BIENVILLE PARISH

RSCC Member 29th Senatorial District Division A:

  • Shannon Frank Reeves Sr. of Grambling
  • Franz Holton Robinson of Jonesboro

Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition:

  • Bienville Fire Protection District No. 6 is asking for approval of a 7-mill property tax estimated to generate about $443,500 annually for 10 years.

BOSSIER-CADDO

Shreveport City Judge Division A:

  • Emily Merckle
  • Edward Mouton

BOSSIER PARISH

Plain Dealing District 4 Alderman:

  • Tracy Duke Dupuis
  • Judith Beshea McGuffey

Haughton Alderman

  • Frederick J. “Fred” McAnn
  • Phillip Smith

RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division A:

  • “Ali” Feaster Smith of Benton
  • Michael “Duke” Lowrie of Benton

RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division D:

  • Frank “Rusty” Lombardino of Bossier City
  • Brittany Shepherd of Benton
  • Vicky D. Whitman of Bossier City

RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division F:

  • “Rex Moncrief of Bossier City
  • “Doug” Rimmer Sr. of Bossier City

RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division A

  • “Tommy” Chandler of Bossier City
  • Anne Price of Bossier City

RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division F:

  • Jacque Brooks of Bossier City
  • Kerry L. Kimler of Bossier City

Parishwide Proposition:

  • Bossier Parish seeks continuation of a 3.02-mill property tax to generate an estimated $3.1 million annually to maintain and operate the correctional facilities. The tax represents a .02 increase over the 3 mills authorized by the April 2, 2011 election.

CADDO PARISH

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6

  • William “Billy” Gaston Jr.
  • Kevin W. McClure

Hosston mayor:

  • Betty “Susie” Giles
  • Kimberly “Kim” Jaynes

Hosston police chief:

  • Ramona Eubanks-Anders
  • “Whit” Giles

RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division B:

  • Michael W. Coston of Shreveport
  • Lorine Spratt of Shreveport

RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division C:

  • Jimmy C. Allen of Shreveport
  • Gina Martinez of Shreveport
  • M. Carl Rice of Shreveport

RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division D:

  • Harold Coates of Shreveport
  • Mary Ann Van Osdell of Shreveport

RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division A:

  • James R. “Jake” Brown III of Shreveport
  • Marty G. Wooldridge of Oil City

RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division B:

  • Sandra “Sandy” McDade of Shreveport
  • Laura Neubert of Shreveport

RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division C:

  • James G. Carstensen of Shreveport
  • Lee O. Savage of Shreveport

DESOTO PARISH

Logansport Council member:

  • Martha P. Guillotte
  • Anthony W. Wilson

Village of South Mansfield sales tax renewal:

  • The village seeks approval of a 1-cent sales tax expected to generate about $44,000 annually, with 50 percent dedicated to street, roads and bridges and the remainder placed in the general fund for operations.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4:

  • Elmer “Bobby” Carter
  • Michael S. Salard

RSCC Member 31st Senatorial District Division C:

  • Jack G. McFarland of Winnfield
  • “Rick” Nowlin of Natchitoches

WEBSTER PARISH

Cullen mayor:

  • Terry “Bippy” Hoof
  • Doris Crow White

Cullen police chief:

  • Rosetta Carr
  • Fannie Rankin

City of Minden millage renewal:

  • The city seeks approval to renew a 2-mill property tax for the Downtown Development District that generates an estimated $16,000 annually to benefit the district, such as operational expenses and acquiring property. The tax represents a .05 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.95-mill tax authorized when the first election was held on Oct. 22, 2011.

Parishwide Communications District millage proposition:

  • The Webster Parish Communications District is asking for approval to levy a 2-mill tax to generate $512,000 annually to acquire, construct, maintain and operate an enhanced 911 telephone system, including the payment of necessary dispatch personnel.

Town of Cotton Valley alcohol propositions (5):

  • The town of Cotton Valley is asking for approval of five separate alcohol propositions to allow liquor sales in stores, at bars and restaurants.
