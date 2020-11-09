With one election concluded, attention can now turn to another one that is coming up – at least for most Northwest Louisiana parishes.
Fortunately, the ballot is not as lengthy as this month’s. Only a smattering of run-off elections still must be decided on the Dec. 5 election. For Republicans in some parishes, decisions are still to be made on representatives for the Republican State Central Committee. And some parishes also have new tax requests or tax renewals to consider.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail has passed. However, the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday.
In-person early voting is Nov. 20-28, excluding Nov. 22, which is a Sunday; Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving; and Nov. 27, which is Acadian Day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Here’s a look at what’s on next month’s ballot.
BIENVILLE PARISH
RSCC Member 29th Senatorial District Division A:
- Shannon Frank Reeves Sr. of Grambling
- Franz Holton Robinson of Jonesboro
Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition:
- Bienville Fire Protection District No. 6 is asking for approval of a 7-mill property tax estimated to generate about $443,500 annually for 10 years.
BOSSIER-CADDO
Shreveport City Judge Division A:
- Emily Merckle
- Edward Mouton
BOSSIER PARISH
Plain Dealing District 4 Alderman:
- Tracy Duke Dupuis
- Judith Beshea McGuffey
Haughton Alderman
- Frederick J. “Fred” McAnn
- Phillip Smith
RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division A:
- “Ali” Feaster Smith of Benton
- Michael “Duke” Lowrie of Benton
RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division D:
- Frank “Rusty” Lombardino of Bossier City
- Brittany Shepherd of Benton
- Vicky D. Whitman of Bossier City
RSCC Member 36th Senatorial District Division F:
- “Rex Moncrief of Bossier City
- “Doug” Rimmer Sr. of Bossier City
RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division A
- “Tommy” Chandler of Bossier City
- Anne Price of Bossier City
RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division F:
- Jacque Brooks of Bossier City
- Kerry L. Kimler of Bossier City
Parishwide Proposition:
- Bossier Parish seeks continuation of a 3.02-mill property tax to generate an estimated $3.1 million annually to maintain and operate the correctional facilities. The tax represents a .02 increase over the 3 mills authorized by the April 2, 2011 election.
CADDO PARISH
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 6
- William “Billy” Gaston Jr.
- Kevin W. McClure
Hosston mayor:
- Betty “Susie” Giles
- Kimberly “Kim” Jaynes
Hosston police chief:
- Ramona Eubanks-Anders
- “Whit” Giles
RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division B:
- Michael W. Coston of Shreveport
- Lorine Spratt of Shreveport
RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division C:
- Jimmy C. Allen of Shreveport
- Gina Martinez of Shreveport
- M. Carl Rice of Shreveport
RSCC Member 37th Senatorial District Division D:
- Harold Coates of Shreveport
- Mary Ann Van Osdell of Shreveport
RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division A:
- James R. “Jake” Brown III of Shreveport
- Marty G. Wooldridge of Oil City
RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division B:
- Sandra “Sandy” McDade of Shreveport
- Laura Neubert of Shreveport
RSCC Member 39th Senatorial District Division C:
- James G. Carstensen of Shreveport
- Lee O. Savage of Shreveport
DESOTO PARISH
Logansport Council member:
- Martha P. Guillotte
- Anthony W. Wilson
Village of South Mansfield sales tax renewal:
- The village seeks approval of a 1-cent sales tax expected to generate about $44,000 annually, with 50 percent dedicated to street, roads and bridges and the remainder placed in the general fund for operations.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4:
- Elmer “Bobby” Carter
- Michael S. Salard
RSCC Member 31st Senatorial District Division C:
- Jack G. McFarland of Winnfield
- “Rick” Nowlin of Natchitoches
WEBSTER PARISH
Cullen mayor:
- Terry “Bippy” Hoof
- Doris Crow White
Cullen police chief:
- Rosetta Carr
- Fannie Rankin
City of Minden millage renewal:
- The city seeks approval to renew a 2-mill property tax for the Downtown Development District that generates an estimated $16,000 annually to benefit the district, such as operational expenses and acquiring property. The tax represents a .05 increase (due to reappraisal) over the 1.95-mill tax authorized when the first election was held on Oct. 22, 2011.
Parishwide Communications District millage proposition:
- The Webster Parish Communications District is asking for approval to levy a 2-mill tax to generate $512,000 annually to acquire, construct, maintain and operate an enhanced 911 telephone system, including the payment of necessary dispatch personnel.
Town of Cotton Valley alcohol propositions (5):
- The town of Cotton Valley is asking for approval of five separate alcohol propositions to allow liquor sales in stores, at bars and restaurants.