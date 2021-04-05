HAUGHTON, La - An upcoming faith-based event on Saturday April 10th, Run to the Cross 2021 ride, aims to support teens with addiction issues.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at Central Assembly of God in Haughton. Motor bike riders will head to the Minden Teen Challenge Center at 9:30, where they will tour the facility and learn more about how it provides faith-based care to young people struggling with addiction issues.
Riders will then return to the church in Haughton for lunch.
The cost is $20 per person, and all proceeds will benefit Teen Challenge.