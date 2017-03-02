Two runaway teens who were the subject of a massive search this week have been found safe in Bossier Parish.
Family members say passersby first spotted Thirteen year-old Caleb Kincaid, of Shreveport, and 14 year-old Maddison Brown, of Bossier City after seeing their photos plastered all over social media and various media outlets.
Authorities tell KTBS 3 News both were later located on Tuesday walking down US Hwy 71 south of Taylortown by Det. J. Stewart with the Bossier City Police Department.
Kincaid and Brown were reported missing by their families Tuesday morning.
Kincaid, of the 5700 block of Aragon Drive in west Shreveport, is believed to have left his home riding on a bicycle, which was located in Bossier City.
According to police, Brown left a note for her mother just stating "It's nothing you did, I promise. I had to go. I love you and will always love you."
The teens were reunited with their parents Thursday afternoon at the Bossier Police Department.
David Kincaid, Caleb's dad sent KTBS 3 News the following statement:
We will begin healing and learning more about this situation over the upcoming weeks.
The kids were in route to New Orleans. We were explained how dangerous, if not how deadly it could have been assuming they arrived, inevitably being immersed in the evil underworld that is among us.
We are beyond lucky, our children were returned and physically unharmed. We will never take this fact for granted.
There is no way to express our gratitude for Law Enforcement, the media and this amazing community. We are touched by the outpouring of love and concern.
- We would like to specifically thank:
- FBI Shreveport Field Office
- Louisiana State Police
- Shreveport Police Department
- Bossier City Police Department
- Bossier City Marshall's Office
- Aware
- Britney's Angels
- Various Media Outlets
- And finally to all the amazing people who helped fight for the return of our babies.
We have learned so much in the last 72 hours as parents. After piecing all the puzzle pieces together, we will look forward to educating others as to the many dangers our children face. We do not want to see any other family experience this heartache.