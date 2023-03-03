TYLER, Texas_ Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the 10th annual FRESH 15 on Saturday, March 4, at the FRESH by Brookshire’s store located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
This is a special anniversary year for the FRESH 15 race and there are limited number of runner registration spots still available.
The FRESH 15 event will feature 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s and cheering support along the way from volunteers, DJs and bands. More than 80 runners are registered who have run every year since the inaugural race, and more than 60 percent of runners are returning participants.
Every race participant will receive incredible race swag including a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item and free high-resolution race photos.