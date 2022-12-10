2022 vote

Voters decided on mayors, school board and city council members throughout northwest Louisiana Saturday.

Here’s a look at the outcome of some of the races by parish:

CADDO

School Board District 7 – Barbara Smith-Iverson defeated incumbent Darrin Dixon, 51% to 49%

School Board District 12 – Incumbent Dottie Bell defeated Joy Sims, 68% to 32%

Mooringsport mayor – William Moore defeated incumbent Chester Coffman, 61% to 39%.

WEBSTER

Springhill mayor – Incumbent Ray Huddleston defeated Ronnie Hearnsberger, 62% to 38%.

Minden City Council District A – Carlton Buddy Myles defeated incumbent Wayne Edwards, 56% to 44%.

Minden City Council District C – Latasha Anderson Mitchell defeated incumbent Vincen “Cheese” Bradford, 53% to 47%.

DESOTO

School Board District 5 – Incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas defeated Jim Veuleman, 66% to 34%.

Police Jury 6.06-mill road tax renewal – 54% yes; 46%.

Fire District 1 10.69-mill renewal – 77% yes; 23% no.

CLAIBORNE

Homer mayor – Incumbent Xanthe Seals defeated Tommy Sanders, 58% to 42%.

Homer Selectman District 1 – Alonzo Mitchell defeated Carl Anthony Warren, 55% to 45%.

School Board District 1 – Patricia Shirey Stevens defeated Patrice “Pat” Lee, 61% to 39%.

School Board District 7 – Stewart Griffin defeated Sadie France Flucas, 56% to 44%.

School Board District 8 – Roy Mardis defeated Kenneth Tanner, 62% to 38%.

BIENVILLE

School Board District 3 – Derrika “Gel” Bailey defeated Jeffery D. Sampson, 54% to 46%.

Arcadia Council member District 5 – Timothy Williams defeated Rita Desai, 52% to 48%.

NATCHITOCHES

Campti mayor – Katrina Evans defeated incumbent LaRon Winslow, 60% to 40%.

Robeline mayor – Gordon O’Con defeated incumbent Bobby Behan, 56% to 44%.

Campti police chief – Charles “Bruce” Marshall defeated Christopher Bush, 55% to 45%

Robeline alderman – (2 of 4 elected) Rodney French, 31%; Lovace Henry Sowell, 25%.

SABINE

Zwolle councilman – Harry Babers defeated Randy Sepulvado, 62% to 38%.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments