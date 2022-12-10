Voters decided on mayors, school board and city council members throughout northwest Louisiana Saturday.
Here’s a look at the outcome of some of the races by parish:
CADDO
School Board District 7 – Barbara Smith-Iverson defeated incumbent Darrin Dixon, 51% to 49%
School Board District 12 – Incumbent Dottie Bell defeated Joy Sims, 68% to 32%
Mooringsport mayor – William Moore defeated incumbent Chester Coffman, 61% to 39%.
WEBSTER
Springhill mayor – Incumbent Ray Huddleston defeated Ronnie Hearnsberger, 62% to 38%.
Minden City Council District A – Carlton Buddy Myles defeated incumbent Wayne Edwards, 56% to 44%.
Minden City Council District C – Latasha Anderson Mitchell defeated incumbent Vincen “Cheese” Bradford, 53% to 47%.
DESOTO
School Board District 5 – Incumbent Alice Hamilton Thomas defeated Jim Veuleman, 66% to 34%.
Police Jury 6.06-mill road tax renewal – 54% yes; 46%.
Fire District 1 10.69-mill renewal – 77% yes; 23% no.
CLAIBORNE
Homer mayor – Incumbent Xanthe Seals defeated Tommy Sanders, 58% to 42%.
Homer Selectman District 1 – Alonzo Mitchell defeated Carl Anthony Warren, 55% to 45%.
School Board District 1 – Patricia Shirey Stevens defeated Patrice “Pat” Lee, 61% to 39%.
School Board District 7 – Stewart Griffin defeated Sadie France Flucas, 56% to 44%.
School Board District 8 – Roy Mardis defeated Kenneth Tanner, 62% to 38%.
BIENVILLE
School Board District 3 – Derrika “Gel” Bailey defeated Jeffery D. Sampson, 54% to 46%.
Arcadia Council member District 5 – Timothy Williams defeated Rita Desai, 52% to 48%.
NATCHITOCHES
Campti mayor – Katrina Evans defeated incumbent LaRon Winslow, 60% to 40%.
Robeline mayor – Gordon O’Con defeated incumbent Bobby Behan, 56% to 44%.
Campti police chief – Charles “Bruce” Marshall defeated Christopher Bush, 55% to 45%
Robeline alderman – (2 of 4 elected) Rodney French, 31%; Lovace Henry Sowell, 25%.
SABINE
Zwolle councilman – Harry Babers defeated Randy Sepulvado, 62% to 38%.