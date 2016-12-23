The annexation of 61 acres of land north of I-220 was an item on the recent Bossier City Council agenda. City officials said the main goal for the property is increased sales tax revenue for the city, through the development of new businesses.
"These properties laying out here dormant that are rural now, they're agricultural, they're not producing any income for the city nor the parish or the property owners," said City Special Project Coordinator, Pam Glorioso.
The approximately 61 acres under discussion at the meeting is being cleared currently for the construction of a Honda dealership. It will be going in just south of the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, which has been open since 2015.
"What we're planning to do is to develop a road called Innovation Drive that will connect from Greenacres Boulevard, via this area, to Swan Lake Road. What it will do is allow future commerce in that area," said Glorioso.
Glorioso hopes the building of the road will attract addition car dealerships, or businesses to the area, that the city will also be able to annex.
"Bossier is sales tax driven, and just like the Target center has been built, we can see future development in this area as well," said Glorioso. She believes the city will ,greatly benefit from the added sales and property tax revenue.
After annexing the property, the Metropolitan Planning Commission will have to zone the land for the Honda Dealership, and then the city will bond the money for the development of Innovation Drive. Glorioso hopes to start construction in about a year. The city council will take the final vote on whether or not to annex the property into the city limits at their first meeting in 2017.